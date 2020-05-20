Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 252 total cases in the county since testing began. Of those 252 cases, 231 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 21 active coronavirus cases in the county.

Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There are 23 people under mandatory quarantine. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

