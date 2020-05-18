Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Greene County has had two deaths over the weekend bringing the number to 17 county residents that have passed from COVID-19. There have been 248 positive cases, 93 of those are residents in adult care facilities.
At the moment there are 49 active cases, 33 are in adult care facilities. Five individuals are hospitalized.
Greene County reports 199 resolved cases, sixty of which were in adult care facilities. For the latest coronavirus outbreak news in Greene County go to their website.
