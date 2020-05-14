Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, Greene County has had 14 deaths related to COVID-19. Two hundred thirty-two county residents have tested positive with 90 in adult care facilities.

Active cases are at 69, with 47 in adult care. One hundred sixty-three have been resolved and discharged from isolation. There are currently three positive cases in the hospital and 49 in quarantine who are being followed due to comprehensive contact tracing by Greene County Public Health.

One thousand seven hundred county residents have been tested so far with 207 testings positive as of 2 p.m. Thursday. That’s a 12.2% positive result.

