Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Greene County coronavirus update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, Greene County has had 14 deaths related to COVID-19. Two hundred thirty-two county residents have tested positive with 90 in adult care facilities.

Active cases are at 69, with 47 in adult care. One hundred sixty-three have been resolved and discharged from isolation. There are currently three positive cases in the hospital and 49 in quarantine who are being followed due to comprehensive contact tracing by Greene County Public Health.

One thousand seven hundred county residents have been tested so far with 207 testings positive as of 2 p.m. Thursday. That’s a 12.2% positive result.

For more COVID-19 information in Greene County click here.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak