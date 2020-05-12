Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data was released Tuesday showing that there have been 229 accumulative positive cases, 90 of those are residents of adult care facilities. Of those 229 cases, 138 people have recovered including 26 residents of adult care facilities.
There are 91 active cases in the county as of Tuesday with 64 active cases in adult care facilities. There are three people being treated in the hospital for coronavirus. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
There are 69 people under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.
