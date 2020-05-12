Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the latest coronavirus related briefing, Greene County officials reported 228 total positive cases in the county and 14 total deaths.

As of Monday afternoon there were 78 people under a mandatory quarantine and 3 people hospitalized.

County officials also reported the amount of residents who have gotten tested. They said a total of 1,585 residents were tested and of those tested 206 resulted in positive cases.

Officials also said Greene County Public Health is prioritizing testing to the most vulnerable people in the community and their care givers. They are working with Home Sweet Home, The Pines, The Elliot and the Greene County Dialysis Center to screen staff and residents.

Test kits were provided to Columbia Memorial Hospital for screening of symptomatic community residents.

