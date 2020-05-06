Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County as of 1 p.m. Wednesday has had one death since Tuesday with the total number now at 12 county residents. Confirmed cases are now at 206 with 85 active positive cases. Resolved positive cases sit at 121 with four hospitalized.

112 residents have been placed in quarantine and 358 have been released from quarantine.

Greene County Office building off of Water St. on Tuesday May 5th, 2020.

For more information including testing call the county at (518) 635-5165 or visit the COVID-19 response website.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES