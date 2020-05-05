Greene County coronavirus update

Latest News

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 200 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 200 cases, 118 people have been cleared of the virus.

Six people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There are 113 people under mandatory quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

