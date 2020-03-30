Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County has had 20 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. This is an accumulative number since testing began.

Four people have been cleared and given the status of “discharged,” meaning the county has 16 current cases.

The cases have been reported in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens and Coxsackie.

Currently, 87 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure with 22 additional cases that have been released from quarantine status.

LATEST STORIES: