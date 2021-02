CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Greene County Public Health Department is saddened to report the death of another community member, bringing the total to 64. The total number of positive cases since March 2020 is 2,465, with 61 active, positive cases. New cases as of February 17, 2021, are seven

There are currently twelve residents hospitalized. Three hundred county residents are in quarantine.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 3.4%.