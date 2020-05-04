Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of Monday, May 4th Greene County has lost eight residents to COVID-19. There are 172 confirmed cases in the county. County Administrator Shaun S. Groden fears there are more but with the limited number of test kits his county has received precludes the actual number from being known.
The Greene County Health Department in Catskill is open on a very limited basis. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, they are closed Friday.
If you need to be seen most appointments are via telemedicine, according to Administrator Groden. Groden says only one or two people are seen in person at the Health Department offices per week and those are only on necessary terms.
As of Monday, Greene County does not have a testing site for residents. Administrator Groden says this is due to the low number of tests the county has received. What test they do get, he says, go to the nursing homes and eldercare facilities or are administered by his health department.
Planning has started Monday, according to Groden, to look into how they are going to open the county back up. Groden met with department heads to discuss how to open the building back up to employees and county residents.
The county has gone private to get more test kits, according to the county administrator. They ordered 700 kits from a Texas-based company. The first 25 arrived Monday morning with the rest at various points on the shipping chain.
Groden says, at this point, the focus is really going to be on reopening and what is going to be the new normal.
