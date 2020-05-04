Greene County coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of Monday, May 4th Greene County has lost eight residents to COVID-19. There are 172 confirmed cases in the county. County Administrator Shaun S. Groden fears there are more but with the limited number of test kits his county has received precludes the actual number from being known.

The Greene County Health Department in Catskill is open on a very limited basis. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, they are closed Friday.

If you need to be seen most appointments are via telemedicine, according to Administrator Groden. Groden says only one or two people are seen in person at the Health Department offices per week and those are only on necessary terms.

Visitors to the Greene County office building must use the back entrance off of Water St.

As of Monday, Greene County does not have a testing site for residents. Administrator Groden says this is due to the low number of tests the county has received. What test they do get, he says, go to the nursing homes and eldercare facilities or are administered by his health department.

For visitors to the Greene County administration building, a sign awaits them asking that they not visit if they are unwell.

Planning has started Monday, according to Groden, to look into how they are going to open the county back up. Groden met with department heads to discuss how to open the building back up to employees and county residents.

Greene County Administrator Groden met with department heads Monday to discuss ways to reopen the county building.

The county has gone private to get more test kits, according to the county administrator. They ordered 700 kits from a Texas-based company. The first 25 arrived Monday morning with the rest at various points on the shipping chain.

Groden says, at this point, the focus is really going to be on reopening and what is going to be the new normal.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES