1  of  2
Breaking News
179th Saratoga County Fair canceled Gov. Cuomo closes schools for remainder of school year

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Greene County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 155 accumulative cases since testing began. Of those 155 cases, 104 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are seven people being treated in the hospital. 118 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the state. There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the county.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak