Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 155 accumulative cases since testing began. Of those 155 cases, 104 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are seven people being treated in the hospital. 118 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the state. There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the county.

