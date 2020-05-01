Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 155 accumulative cases since testing began. Of those 155 cases, 104 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are seven people being treated in the hospital. 118 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the state. There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Protesters descend on Capitol to reopen New York
- New plan from Senate Democrats puts money in pockets of furloughed Americans, cuts out banks
- Niskayuna 5-year-old gives back to delivery drivers
- Congress debates whether representatives should be able to vote from home
- HVCC to be Rensselaer Co. coronavirus testing site; 15 new cases confirmed