Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Officials said Thursday there have been 135 accumulative confirmed cases in Windham, Durham. Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie, Halcott, and New Baltimore. Of those 135 cases, 97 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are seven people being treated for the virus in the hospital. Five people have died in the county due to complications from COVID-19.

There are 130 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

Greene County continues to work with staff and residents/patients at Home Sweet Home, The Pines, The Elliot and the Green County Dialysis Center and is in communication with Green Meadows to provide screening when additional tests are available.

