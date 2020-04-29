Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greene County Department of Public Health has confirmed there are now 130 positive cases of coronavirus in the county.
Fifty of the confirmed cases are currently active, while 80 have been resolved. Seven people are currently hospitalized.
The county has also reported five coronavirus related deaths since the outbreak began.
