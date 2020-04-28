Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 124 accumulative positive cases located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie, Halcott and New Baltimore. Of those 124 cases, 78 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are six people being treated for the virus in the hospital. 126 people are in quarantine and are being monitored by the state. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths.
