Greene County coronavirus update

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There are a total of 116 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Greene County. Fifty-five of those cases are currently active, according to the county’s website.

There has been 61 recoveries and three deaths. The number of county residents on mandatory quarantine is 150. Those released from mandatory quarantine is 247.

