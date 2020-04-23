Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 112 confirmed accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 112 cases, 60 people have made a full recovery.
There are three people being treated for the virus in the hospital. 146 people remain in quarantine and are being monitored by the county.
There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
