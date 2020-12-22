Greene County coronavirus update 12/22

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Greene County Public Health Department reports as of Tuesday, December 22, they have officially surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The county now has a total of 1,017 positive cases. Active positives cases sit at 111 with 17 new cases to report for Tuesday.

The county health department would like to remind residents that 70% of the state’s cases come from “living room spread.”

Eighteen county residents are hospitalized and 418 are in quarantine. Deaths in the county sit at 23.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 6.3%.