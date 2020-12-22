Greene County coronavirus update 12/22

News
Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Greene County Public Health Department reports as of Tuesday, December 22, they have officially surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The county now has a total of 1,017 positive cases. Active positives cases sit at 111 with 17 new cases to report for Tuesday.

The county health department would like to remind residents that 70% of the state’s cases come from “living room spread.”

Eighteen county residents are hospitalized and 418 are in quarantine. Deaths in the county sit at 23.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 6.3%.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report