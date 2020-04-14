Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say there have been 80 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 80 cases, 34 people have been cleared of the virus.
The accumulative positive cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott.
There are seven people being treated for the virus in the hospital. 131 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.
