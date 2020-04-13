Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that there have been 74 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 74 cases, 32 people have been cleared of the virus.

The cases have been reported in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott.

There are six people being treated in the hospital. 130 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

