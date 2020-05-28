Greene County coronavirus testing and update

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Thursday Greene County held its second COVID-19 testing day. According to Deputy Director of Public Health for Greene County Laura Churchill, 94 county residents signed up to be tested in Coxsackie.

The test kits are simple, it contains a swab and vile to put the sample in before they are sent off to a lab.

The county has purchased over 700 test kits from out of state to help supplement the tests they received from New York.

Ninety-four Green County residents signed up for Thursday’s testing in Coxsackie.

The first round of testing was on May 16th when they tested 64 county residents in Catskill; they had only one positive case, according to the Health Department. Over the next three Thursdays, Greene County will be testing in other areas of the county. If you are interested in being tested, Churchill recommends that you go to the Greene County Government website to see when they will be signing county residents up.

Churchill says if persons getting tested are symptomatic, they will need to quarantine until they get their test results back. If it is just a routine screening she says, they can go about their typical day.

The total number of cases as of May 28 in Greene County is 287, with only 37 active cases. Three of those are hospitalized. The county has 39 residents in quarantine, with 487 now released from quarantine. The total number of deaths sits at 18.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES