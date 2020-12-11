Greene Co. warns of scammers entering homes disguised as workers

WEST COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 10, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint in the Town of Catskill regarding two people entering a home under the guise of being Central Hudson employees.

One of the subjects, described as a middle-aged white male wearing all black, told the home owner the power would be out for a while. In response, Central Hudson was providing generators and he needed to check the panel box.

The home owner allowed the men in and subsequently found that one of them stole money from the home.

Central Hudson was contacted and advised they did not have any type of work going on in the area, no program regarding generators being given out, and no employees would have been to the home in question.

Central Hudson and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to make the public aware of this scam and advise of the following:

All Central Hudson Employees/ Contractors will provide a Picture ID Badge upon request.

They suggest you call the Main Central Hudson phone number to verify legitimacy (845)-452-2700

Workers will not always have a marked vehicle, so that alone does not mean it is not a legitimate employee.

Workers rarely have to enter a home — exceptions would be a gas leak/gas smell

There are no generators being given out at this time — exceptions are prolonged outages due to storms, etc.

If you have any doubt or are unable to verify employment, do not open your door or allow anyone into your home.

Contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300 if you have any information regarding the subjects involved.