Green shoppers welcome: Lake George outlet mall unveils electric car charging stations

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ten new electric car charging stations welcome green-conscious shoppers to The Outlets at Lake George, and are among the first charging options for electric vehicle owners heading up into the Adirondacks.

The ribbon was cut on Thursday on the chargers, to celebrate Earth Day.

The units can provide roughly half a full battery over two hours, depending on the vehicle, for around $6 to $9.

Users can pay using a credit card, or over an app.

Schenectady-based Livingston Energy Group is also working on hooking up electric car charging stations in Plattsburgh, Schroon Lake and Saranac Lake, with the goal of making the entire Adirondack corridor more electric car-friendly.

Also present Thursday were representatives from the offices of U.S. Re. Elise Stefanik and state congressman Dan Stec.

