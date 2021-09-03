Green Island teacher turns classroom into a castle

News
Posted: / Updated:
Classroom

Girl in classroom (Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Island Union Free School District teacher Emily Gabrielsen turned her classroom into a castle for her incoming fourth grade students. Gabrielsen, a new teacher to the Heatly School, said she was excited to have a Harry Potter theme in her classroom.

“This is the first year I will have students old enough to appreciate it and I am excited to make my classroom some place that is fun and magical,” Gabrielsen said.

Gabrielsen came from a Long Island school district and knew she always wanted to be a teacher.

“I truly knew that teaching was my life career,” Gabrielsen said.

The first day of classes at Green Island is September 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire