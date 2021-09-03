Green Island teacher turns classroom into a castle

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green Island Union Free School District teacher Emily Gabrielsen turned her classroom into a castle for her incoming fourth grade students. Gabrielsen, a new teacher to the Heatly School, said she was excited to have a Harry Potter theme in her classroom.

“This is the first year I will have students old enough to appreciate it and I am excited to make my classroom some place that is fun and magical,” Gabrielsen said.

Gabrielsen came from a Long Island school district and knew she always wanted to be a teacher.

“I truly knew that teaching was my life career,” Gabrielsen said.

The first day of classes at Green Island is September 7.