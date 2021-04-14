Green Island man given 12-year sentence for child porn charges

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Green Island man has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Arthur L. Gurbey, 48, previously pled guilty to the charges.

The 48-year-old admitted to possessing 101 videos and 90 images of child pornography. The images were found on Gurbey’s phone when he was arrested while attempting to meet what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Gurbey is also subject to a 15-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence, and was ordered to pay each of the three victims whose images he possessed $3,000.

