Green Island man arrested on multiple charges following domestic incident

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a Green Island man Saturday for reported domestic violence, firearms, and drug related charges after the Albany County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Green Island Police Department for help with the investigation.

Police say Albany County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Anthony Thompson, 40, of Green Island following an incident where Thompson allegedly strangled a victim, causing injury, and hurt the victim with a knife resulting in a cut.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Thompson’s home which reportedly found him to be in possession of two loaded guns, large quantities or narcotics consisting of crack cocaine, MDMA, and over seven pounds of marijuana with packaging material to sell.

Police charged Thompson with the following:

Strangulation in the Second Degree (a class D felony)

Assault in the Second Degree (a class D felony)

Assault in the Third Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (a class A-II Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree-Intent to sell (a class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree (a Class D Felony)

Two-counts of Criminally Using drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Three-counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (a class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (a Class E Felony)

Thompson was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.