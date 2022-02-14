GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Green Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at an 80 block area on High Street. Police said Philip J. Bell, 38, of Green Island was arrested following their investigation.

According to police, a single shotgun round had entered the exterior wall of a home and was lodged in the interior wall of the living room. Police said Bell was found with a firearm at another location on West Street and was taken into custody. The firearm along with extra shotgun rounds was secured by police.

Charged:

One count of third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Second-degree reckless endangerment (misdemeanor)

Bell was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court. He was then released on his own guarantee. Police said the victim of the incident was issued an order of protection.