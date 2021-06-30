Green Island couple arrested, accused of child abuse while running daycare

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Ferrara, 49, of the Village of Green Island for alleged predatory sexual assault against a child and his girlfriend, Anna Pratt, 50, for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Investigators arrested the two after an ongoing investigation into sexual acts Ferrara allegedly committed over a period of time against a minor. Pratt, who is said to have run a private daycare in Green Island, reportedly failed to report sexual abuse her boyfriend was allegedly committing on a minor while in her care. During the investigation, police say Ferrara also physically assaulted another minor that attended the daycare.

Ferrara was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (a class A-II Felony),
  • One count of Assault in the Third Degree (a class A misdemeanor), and
  • Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A misdemeanor).

Pratt was charged with:

  • One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (a class A misdemeanor).

Ferrara was arraigned by the Town of Green Island Court and was remanded with no bail. Pratt was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

