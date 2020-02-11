Green Island candlelight vigil honors fallen teen

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The community of Green Island is grieving the loss of a 17-year-old—and praying for three other teens who were with him as they were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing Interstate 787 Saturday night.

“They’ve got a lot of healing to do. I mean a lot of healing. One young man is in critical condition and the other two are banged up pretty bad. So on top of healing their injuries they have a lot of grieving to go through because it’s something horrific for a small community.” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple

The vigil is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Heatly School gym. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for students, staff, and community members. A GoFundMe page set up for the families affected by the crash has already raised close to $4,000.

Classes were cancelled Monday but resume Tuesday.

Counselors will be available for students and staff. Students will also have the opportunity throughout the day to make cards for the families affected.

LATEST STORIES: