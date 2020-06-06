Green Island Bridge to be closed for Troy rally Sunday afternoon

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City Officials say the Green Island Bridge will be closed on Sunday afternoon for a Troy rally that is being held beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the area surrounding the Green Island Bridge, including the south end of George Street, Albany Avenue and Lower Hudson Avenue may be affected with closures, delays and parking restrictions throughout the day.

Officials say in anticipation of the very large crowd expected, the Green Island Bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic starting at 2:30 pm on Sunday afternoon due to the planned rally in the City of Troy. The bridge will be closed completely at 2:30 p.m. and will re-open after traffic lessens.

Drivers or pedestrians not participating are advised to avoid the area from Exit 8 of I-787 to the Green Island Bridge including Lower Hudson Avenue, Albany Avenue and the south end of George Street on Green Island.

Officials say traffic delays and road closures are probable during this time. Participants are also being reminded that they are to only park in legal parking spaces and watch for any other parking restrictions. Parking on the Green Island Bridge is prohibited as well.