GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire affecting multiple apartment units in the village of Green Island. Officials shut down the Green Island Bridge to give firefighters a better shot at knocking it down.

Power has been cut off to the River Edge Apartment complex. Roads immediately surrounding the scene of the fire on River View Road are also closed.

The fire is located centrally and smoke is easy to spot from the area. Watervliet, Green Island, Troy, Watervliet Arsenal, and Cohoes Fire Departments are all on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 for more as it develops.