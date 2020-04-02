GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County officials say there have been 25 accumulative positive cases of coronavirus in the county. As of Thursday afternoon, there are six people in the hospital.
Eight cases have been cleared leaving 17 active cases in the county. The accumulative cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott.
Currently 96 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure and are being checked on daily.
LATEST STORIES:
- NYS corrections officers now allowed to wear masks, but DOCCS is not supplying them for all
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update, county records first death
- Green County coronavirus update
- Massachusetts coronavirus projections and response