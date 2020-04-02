Green County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County officials say there have been 25 accumulative positive cases of coronavirus in the county. As of Thursday afternoon, there are six people in the hospital.

Eight cases have been cleared leaving 17 active cases in the county. The accumulative cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott.

Currently 96 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure and are being checked on daily.

