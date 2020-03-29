Green County coronavirus update for 3/29

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Greene County’s latest coronavirus figures, there are 13 positive cases located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, and Coxsackie.

Three patients who tested positive have since been cleared and released, given the status of “discharged.” This leaves 10 active positive cases in Greene County.

Currently, 100 people are self-monitoring for possible exposure, with nine other cases released from quarantine status.

Call the Greene County Call Center at (518) 635-5165 or visit the County’s COVID-19 Response with any questions.

LATEST STORIES: