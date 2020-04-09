Greene County coronavirus update

Breaking News
GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday there have been 32 accumulative positive cases located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott. Of those 32 cases, 18 people have been cleared of the virus.

Three people are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. 81 people are in quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

