Greece man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Schiff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Salvatore Lippa II, 57, of Greece, pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Adam Schiff.

Lippa called Schiff’s office ar 8:20 p.m. on January 23 and left a threatening voicemail, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Part of the messaged stated, “I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.”

Lippa admitted he made the threatening call because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Kennedy says.

He made a similar call to Schumer’s office on February 4 stating, “let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver.”

According to U.S. Attorney Kennedy’s office, Lippa admitted at the time of the call the Senate was set to vote on the Articles of Impeachment on the next day, February 5.

“Free speech protection under the First Amendment ends where true threats begin,” U.S. Attorney Kennedy said. “This Office will not hesitate to prosecute those who make such threats.”

Lippa’s sentencing is scheduled for September 1 at 10 a.m.

