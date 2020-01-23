Greater percentage of African American children in N.Y. foster care than other races

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- African-American children comprise the majority of kids in foster care throughout N.Y. but it’s a trend not seen in the rest of the country, based on the latest statistics from the N.Y. Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As of Sept. 30, 2019, there were almost 900 Capital Region children in foster care, 52.3% of them are African American. This is much higher than the national average of 23%.

N.Y. foster children are also more likely to be male rather than female but only by 1.6%. Countrywide it’s a similar story with more males than females in foster care, with a Nationwide difference of 4%.

In the Capital Region, the number of children in the foster care system varies with the largest number of kids concentrated in counties with larger populations. Albany County had 219 children in foster care, the largest amount locally. Fulton County had 23 children in the foster care system, the least amount locally.

N.Y. foster care children account for 4% of all kids in foster care nationwide. Last year at the end of Sept. there were nearly 18K kids in foster care.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent in N.Y. visit the OCFS website.