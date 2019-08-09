Greater Johnstown School District races to save sports programs

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—-While the Greater Johnstown School District has not met it’s donation goal to fund it’s Athletic programs, the board is very optimistic that the $300,000 goal will be met. A School board meeting was held on Thursday night to discuss the situation.

“There is great confidence that we will be able to offer all of the school sports. We may not be able to offer JV level in all of the sports, which would mean that the children would still play, but grade 9 kids may play up into varsity or play down into modified,” explained Superintendent Patricia Kilburn. “Grade 10, some of the same conversations, moving up into varsity. So this could impact playing time for some children, but would allow them to still participate in sports and be part of a team.”



Several community members and businesses have been donating to the district… so far, a little over $200,000 dollars has been raised for the athletic programs. The school district now needs roughly $100,000 to meet its goal.



Although the school district’s art and music programs are not in as dire need of funding as the athletic programs, they could use some monetary help as well.



“In the arts, much of that is inherit into our curriculum,” said Superintendent Kilburn. ” So our band and our choirs are still existing because they exist during the school day. There is still some fundraising that needs to be done in terms of monetary value.”



An exact amount will be discussed during next month’s board meeting.

During the meeting Thursday night, the board also approved employee resignations. Superintendent Patricia Kilburn’s being one of them.



“Right now, our goal and what was decided here tonight, is that we’re going to be looking for an interim superintendent for a period of time,” stated school board president, Chris Tallon. “I believe we are going to look for possibly a 2 year superintendent, which at that time, we will decide when we actually want to start the search for a permanent replacement.”