JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greater Johnstown School District has created a new alert system for parents. It is called ParentSquare and replaces the district’s previous alert system.
Parents will receive a text and email on Thursday, April 30, notifying them of the new system and prompting them to download the free app.
Anyone that does not receive a ParentSquare welcome message on April 30, please notify the main office at your child’s school.
During the 2020-2021 school year, ParentSquare will be expanded to encompass other communications from administration officials, principals and teachers.
LATEST STORIES
- Greater Johnstown School District introduces new alert system
- Disney sells, donates masks, profits to families
- WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker to provide update on COVID-19 response Thursday
- Horseheads man arrested twice in two weeks in connection to car thefts, released on bail reform law
- DEC officers confirm snapping turtle mistaken for alligator in Schenectady park