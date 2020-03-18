Greater Glens Falls Transit to cease operations starting Monday

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greater Glens Falls Transit system, which provides bus transport across parts of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, announced online Wednesday that operations will cease starting Monday in order to avoid COVID-19 risk.

All transit services will be suspended at 6 a.m. and do not have an indicated returning date.

“GGFT deeply regrets any inconvenience or hardship that this may cause its many riders,” the organization wrote Wednesday. “However, going forward during this public health emergency GGFT cannot satisfactorily guarantee or maintain the CDC recommended precautions of minimum social distancing or maximum group gathering size limits aboard its buses during this emergency.”

In addition to regular fixed-route transit services, the GGFT also provided curb-to-curb transportation services to disabled residents, as well as seasonal trolleys running to Lake George.

Questions and concerns can be brought to Greater Glens Falls Transit at (518) 792-1086.