Greater Capital Region reports no new coronavirus deaths, a first since March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since late March, the 13 counties in News10’s Capital Region viewing area—Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Columbia, Green, Montgomery, Fulton, Schoharie, and Berkshire and Bennington Counties in Massachusetts and Vermont—did not report any new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Albany County and Berkshire County are the two in the region that have reported the highest numbers of deaths and confirmed cases overall since the outbreak began. Berkshire County’s first reported death was March 23, with Albany following later that week, reporting its first death on March 28.

Since then, not a day has gone by without at least one death reported in one of the 13 counties. Berkshire County has held steady for days, while Albany hit a new milestone with no new deaths reported on Sunday.

Although no new deaths were reported Sunday, note that some counties do not report numbers on the weekends.

Deaths were reported in Rensselaer County, Columbia County, and Warren County on Saturday.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES