Greater Amsterdam School District names new superintendent

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Amsterdam School District named its new superintendent of schools.

Richard Ruberti Jr. was appointed by the board on Tuesday. He will assume his new position on July 1st.

Ruberti will replace current interim superintendent Raymond Colucciello who has been leading the district since Vicma Ramos left the position last year to become the district superintendent for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.

Prior to becoming an administrator, Ruberti taught business education and economics at Ballston Spa High School and business education in the Greenwich Central School District. He was also a licensed financial advisor for the Healthcare Association of New York.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen as the new superintendent for the Greater Amsterdam School District. I look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents and community to build an exceptional educational program while forging innovative partnerships to enhance opportunities for students,” Ruberti said. “I’m committed to ensuring all students have the ability to reach their full potential while becoming productive members of an ever-changing global society. I truly believe that the Amsterdam community and district are poised for unprecedented positive growth, and I am thrilled that I will be able to be an integral part of the process.”