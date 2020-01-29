Great Sacandaga Lake marked for hazardous obstacles

GREAT SACANDAGA LAKE (NEWS10) – After a recent patrol of the Great Sacandaga Lake, it was discovered that several docks broke free from the shore and became frozen in ice south of the Batchellerville Bridge.

Because the docks could not be removed and pose a potential threat, Forest Rangers marked the hazard with reflective signs and high visibility flagging. The docks will be clearly visible day or night and snowmobilers are encouraged to use caution operating on trails and frozen waterbodies

Forest rangers believe the docks likely broke free during heavy rains in early winter and became frozen in the main portion of the lake when temperatures dropped.