Great Sacandaga Lake boat launch closed in search for missing man

SACANDAGA LAKE (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Emergency Management / Fire Coordinators Office posted these updates to their Facebook page about an hour ago.

The NORTHAMPTON CAMPSITE BOAT LAUNCH WILL BE CLOSED ON SUNDAY JULY 21st, per the NEW YORK STATE POLICE. Please use…

Posted by Fulton County Emergency Management / Fire Coordinators Office on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Fulton County Emergency Management personnel assisting our partners in the diving operation at the Great Sacandaga Lake…

Posted by Fulton County Emergency Management / Fire Coordinators Office on Sunday, July 21, 2019

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

