Great Escape ready for guests and dancers alike in days before opening weekend

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, around 600 South High students will dance in groups for charity at the picnic pavilions at The Great Escape.

Less than 12 hours after they finish, a lot more people will enter the park for the first time since 2019.

This year’s South High Marathon Dance is being held at the park this Friday, supporting beneficiaries in its 44th year from a new location that gives more COVID-19 safety. Two of three large picnic pavilions will be used for the dance itself, with a third reserved for break time.

On Saturday, guests for the park’s opening weekend will find alternating closed seating and social distancing markers to ensure people keep enough distanced to stay safe while they enjoy the thrills.

Not every ride will be open for the thrill-seeking, though.

The park-fronting Steamin’ Demon roller coaster will be closed, as will its neighbor, The Condor, due to construction. The roller coaster has a new entryway in the works, which it will share with the new Adirondack Outlaw.

There’s no exact date yet on when construction in the park’s Ghost Town area will finish.

Also closed for now is Hurricane Harbor, the water park, which opens on Memorial Day weekend.

The park is open weekends and select dates until June 24, after which it switches to daily admission.