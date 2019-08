QUEENSBURY (NEWS10) – Great Escape is looking to hire more than 200 actors for Fright Fest this year.

Applicants should be 16 or older. Great Escape says they are looking for zombies, ghosts or ghouls. They also are looking to hire dancers for the parks many stage shows. Applicants will be asked to learn dance combination, read, scream and even walk like a zombie to showcase their best acting and scare abilities.

Applicants can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com