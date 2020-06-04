Great Escape Lodge releases reopening plans, safety measures

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape Lodge announced plans today to reopen in late June. With that date still most of a month away, the resort has begun taking reservations again.

The reopening date is June 26, in accordance with guidelines and requirements from Warren County and the CDC.

“The Six Flags Great Escape Lodge is fully prepared to welcome our guests back as we introduce new hygiene and sanitization procedures to make a safer experience for everyone. The health and safety of our guests, team members, and community remains our top priority. We are grateful for Warren County and state government officials’ support and confidence in our reopening plans that deliver immaculate accommodations for families visiting the area,” said Six Flags Great Escape Lodge General Manager Jeff Bartone.

As that date comes closer and COVID-19 concerns are still in the conversation, the resort has released a list of procedures for cleaning and sanitization to keep things safe upon reopening.

The lodge also announced that outdoor deck dining would reopen at Johnny Rockets, effective June 12. Outdoor seating at restaurants is now allowed in phase 2 of the state’s regional reopening plan.

The full list of procedures as laid out by press release from the lodge is as follows:

Social Distancing & Sanitation

Safe social distancing, separation in check-in lines, and extensive social distancing signage will be located throughout the lodge;

Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the resort;

All team members and guests will be required to wear masks;

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams have been put in place to provide extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols;

Increased cleaning and sanitization of high touch surfaces in all common areas, including elevators, public seating, hand rails, tabletops, counters, doors, luggage carts and trash cans will occur frequently; and

Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies will be used.

Check-in & Guest Services

Social distancing markers will be in place to allow for safe distancing during check-in;

Guest keys will be sanitized after each use;

Mobile keys will be offered to all guests;

All surfaces and credit card machines will be sanitized after each transaction;

Protective barriers will be placed between guests, front desk agents, and retail staff to prevent direct exposure; and

Arrival and departure procedures will be modified so that only one person per party is at the front desk.

Guest Suites

Room occupancies will be rotated to allow for deep-cleaning procedures between guests;

Rigorous protocols, including increasing the time spent on each guest suite to thoroughly clean all surfaces with commercial-grade disinfectants;

High touch items have been removed, including: coffee makers, in-room guides, pens and papers; and

Stay over service will no longer be available, but staff will deliver any additional amenity requests.

Team Member Care & Health Screenings

Each employee will receive a health screening before entering the Lodge, including temperature checks and individuals will be asked if they are healthy and will be required to acknowledge the company’s health policies;

Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training;

All employees will be issued Team Member Action Packs which will include: a safety face mask, safety glasses, and disposable gloves; and

All team member workspaces will be regularly cleaned and sanitized.

