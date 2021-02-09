Great Escape Lodge creates COVID-safe winter fun for hotel guests

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Great Escape has sat dormant for a year, with COVID-19 keeping visitors out of the Six Flags theme park. But across the street, the Great Escape Lodge is inviting guests in.

The lazy river section of the indoor water park isn’t the attraction that the rest of it would be, but the park is supplementing new attractions to give families a reason to visit during the winter.

The lodge’s “Snowed Inn” series runs every weekend in February. Socially-distanced entertainers are providing shows, and the lodge has set up scavenger hunts and visits from a snow queen to tell bedtime stories to young visitors.

The snow queen pays a visit at the Great Escape Lodge in Lake George, N.Y.

The lodge is also offering special hot food options to all guests, including bread bowls, chicken and waffles, s’mores and specialty hot drinks.

Entertainment is lined up through the end of the month. Last weekend, yo-yo performer Justin Weber gave a show in the hotel lobby.

Bookings for the lodge are open online.

The Great Escape Lodge is also on the list of hotels giving 15% discounted stays through February as part of Lake George Winterfest.