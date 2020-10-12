Great Escape food bank delivers free groceries as pandemic nears holidays

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The cars started lining up at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning along Round Pond Road, starting from The Great Escape’s rear parking lots. Warren County families waited in their cars for a box of fresh produce, dairy and meat from the USDA Farmers Feeding Families program.

By 10 a.m., they were getting those boxes, in the second of three food banks onsite run by the Glens Falls Salvation Army, along with help from Tri-County United Way and the Glens Falls Rotary Club. An hour later, 220 cars had come through, many of them picking up boxes for more than one family.

It was a rare morning activity for The Great Escape, which has been shuttered throughout their usual season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time of year usually would have marked the start of their Fright Fest season.

The food drive were ready to give out 1,100 boxes of food Monday, and will be giving out 1,100 more for their third drive next Monday, Oct. 19.

The Glens Falls Salvation Army has been organizing community events, like a series of movie nights over Columbus Day Weekend.

LATEST STORIES