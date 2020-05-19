Great Escape eyeing lack of J-1 visa workers as reopening date uncertain

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During a typical summer, Lake George sees around 500 international student workers arrive to work through the summer. This year, COVID-19 has led to embassies freezing the J-1 visas those students need in order to come and work, meaning places like the Great Escape will be 200 workers short, no matter when they wind up opening.
