Great Escape donates supplies to Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape Resort announced Thursday that around 500 ponchos were being donated to Glens Falls Hospital and the Albany Medical Center Foundation.

Employees from Albany Medical Center recieve supplies from The Great Escape.

The theme park has also donated around 900 surgical masks to Glens Falls Hospital, and has supplied free wi-fi from Johnny Rocket’s for local SUNY Adirondack students in need of an internet connection in order to access online classes.

Employees from Glens Falls Hospital recieve supplies from The Great Escape.

“Six Flags Great Escape Resort is committed to supporting our community through this challenging time,” said Resort President Rebecca Wood. “Our goal is to do whatever we can in the fight to flatten

the curve of this pandemic.”