Great Escape digitizing job fair this month ahead of summer reopening

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following the news that they would be able to reopen this summer with COVID-19 precautions, The Great Escape amusement park now has a big task ahead of them. Like any year, the park requires a great number of staff members to man the games, rides and other attractions at the park.

This year, the hiring process for those employees is going to look a little different.

Instead of queueing up applicants for jobs outside the park’s rear entrance on Round Pond Road, this year The Great Escape is opening a virtual job fair, set for March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested can apply at sixflagsjobs.com, and will fill out applications and be interviewed for positions online.

The park is planning to hire around 1,500 employees, between all areas of park operations. With coronavirus-related travel restrictions still in place, it is as of yet unclear if international workers with J1 visas will be able to come and fill any of those spots.

The park is planning to reopen on May 1 for weekends and select dates, followed by a full-scale opening on June 24.